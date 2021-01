Ahmed Abdi Nur, one of the most famous Somali journalist has died in London, England on Wednesday.

Ahmed Abdi Nur was one of the journalists who worked for Radio Mogadishu and also worked for the BBC Somali Service.

His wife confirmed to the media he died after contracting Covid-19 pandemic.

He joined the BBC Somali in June 1996.

He was born in 1955 in the town of Elbur in the Galgadud region and completed his university education in Mogadishu.

He retired from BBC Somali Service in early 2019.