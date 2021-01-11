Somalia: Somali DPM Holds Talks With UN Envoy Over Elections

Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Guleid has held talks with the head of UN mission in Somalia James Swan, in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The two discussed elections, the disputed electoral committee the current crisis and other issues related to the support of the United Nations.

"Pleased to meeting today with United Nations Special Representative to Somalia James swan at my office. We have discussed range issues including elections and carrying Somalia's reform agenda forward," DPM Guleid said in a tweet.

The UN envoy to Somalia been holding separate meetings in Mogadishu for the past weeks with the country's political stakeholders.

The upcoming elections have been marred by widespread controversy, with no real preparations yet underway, with little time left.