Somalia: 7 Killed in Mogadishu Roadside Bombing

At least seven people have been killed after a landmine planted on the roadside in Mogadishu on early Thursday morning went off.

Among those killed in the landmine explosion are two security forces after the landmine which targeted security forces vehicle which was passing in Hodan district went off according to a resident who sorted anonymity.

The commander of the custodial corps Mahad Abdirahman Adan who was travelling with security forces at the time of the incident narrowly escaped death unscathed.

Authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

Roadside explosions targeting security forces have been on the rise in the capital Mogadishu since the beginning of the year.

On Wednesday night a landmine planted on the roadside of 21 October road in the same district targeting Police spokesman Sadiq Adan killed one person and wounded several others.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Al-Qaeda linked group Al-Shabaab who are fighting to overthrow the central government more than a decade has carried out similar attacks in the past.

On Saturday the militant group killed at least four people including two Turkish engineers and wounded a dozen others in a suicide bombing outside the capital Mogadishu.