Lesotho: Dilli-Dilli Health Centre Honoured for Quality Services

11 January 2021
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Limpho Sello

Dilli-Dilli Health Centre has defied all odds by being named best health institution in terms of offering quality service by the Lesotho Nurses Association (LNA).

This was despite the institution's incessant water and power challenges.

The health centre received the award during a recent nurses' retreat at Marabeng, in Berea. The retreat was meant to reflect on the achievements and struggles that were encountered by the nursing fraternity in 2020.

In October this year, the Lesotho Times reported that Dilli-Dilli Health Centre had been operating for over a month without electricity and expecting mothers were forced to deliver in the dark.

As if that is not enough, the health centre also did not have running water as its borehole had dried up.

Dili-Dili Health Centre is a four-hour drive from the Quthing central business district. It serves 33 villages in the district. It also serves villagers from the Bebeza area of Eastern Cape who take advantage of the porous border.

Dilli-Dilli Health Centre nursing sister Matšeliso Ketjoane told the Lesotho Times on Tuesday that they were excited about the award as it was recognition of their commitment despite the hardships they face.

"We never gave put even when challenges could have forced us, we continued serving in excellence," Ms Ketjoane said.

"We are grateful that there are people who saw our tireless efforts and decided to honor us. That is a real motivation which I believe will keep us going and fill us with more courage to do well."

So dire was the situation at the health centre at the height of the challenges that at one point they used paraffin lambs to deliver babies but they persevered.

"The situation has now improved because we have running water in the houses close to the clinic. We still do not have running water inside the clinic but having water available close by makes our work much easier," Ms Ketjoane said.

