Somalia: Prime Minister Roble's Remarks On Elections

10 January 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
I would like to inform the Somali public that the Government has made major efforts to resolve differences of opinion over elections between the FGS, some Federal Member States and (opposition) politicians.

As Prime Minister, when I first sought the confidence of Parliament for approval, I pledged to deliver an inclusive and a peaceful elections.

During a meeting with Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Kariye in Galkayo, we agreed that he plays a role in the dialogue to address the concerns raised by member States of Puntland and Jubaland.

I have repeatedly stated that my doors are open for anyone who has cconcerns, and that I am always willing to consider the divergent views relating to the implementation of the electoral agreement and the processes that were agreed upon.

Likewise, my trip to Puntland State was part of my efforts to prepare the country for elections and have any concerns addressed amicably and responsibly.

It is important for the Somali people to strengthen their state-building and protect the gains made in recent years. In order to achieve this and hold transparent elections every four years, we all must stand up to further bolster the democratic system of governance.

Consequently, the Federal Government has decided to commence the implementation of the election to avoid further delays that may jeopardize the accomplishment of the electoral agreements that was reached on September 17, 2020.

Having made tangible efforts to reach out to FMS to amicably address differences of opinions on elections & as per my commitment & pronouncement to deliver a free, fair, inclusive & peaceful elections, the Govt has initiated the process to implement the elections.

