Somalia: Kenyan Delegation to Arrive in Mogadishu for Talks Bilateral Talks

A delegation from Kenyan is expected to arrive in Mogadishu on Sunday in a bid to end the standoff between the two Kenya and Somalia.

The Kenyan government wants to resolve the dispute, which now appears to have eased and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is putting pressure on the two countries to restore ties.

A delegation from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) arrived in Mogadishu yesterday and met with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Balal Osman.

It is not known how long it will take to resolve the diplomatic crisis between Somalia and Kenya, but strong efforts are underway by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to end the diplomatic rift between the two IGAD member states.

Somali Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, who was part of President Farmajo's delegation to Djibouti for the last IGAD summit, said on December 21st that IGAD was putting strong pressure on Somalia to resolve the crisis with Kenya.

Last year Somalia cut diplomatic relations with Kenya accusing it of meddling in politics.

The move to cut ties followed a two-day visit to Kenya by Muse Bihi Abdi, president of Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland.