Somalia: PM Roble Declares Govt Will Hold Unilateral Elections Amid Wrangling

9 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on Saturday announced the country will hold elections after holding talks with three regional states.

The closed-door meeting which lasted for several hours was also attended by Benadir governor who also doubles up as the mayor of Mogadishu.

"I have repeatedly stated that my doors are open to anyone who has concerns, and I am always ready to consider the various views on the implementation of the electoral agreement and the procedures agreed upon," he said. PM roble said.

Galmudug president also revealed his mediation to end the current pre-election crisis between the federal government, Jubaland and Puntland has failed.

"I would like to share with the public that the leaders of the federal government of Somalia have compromised the terms of complaint on the elections raised by the Presidents of Puntland and Jubbaland, but I still have no response from the two Presidents of Puntland & Jubbaland"

Meanwhile, the council of the presidential candidate's have strongly opposed the decision and are expected to hold press conference.

