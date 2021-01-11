Somalia: UN Chief Swan Meets Minister Balal Over Polls Impasse

Somali state ministers of foreign Affairs Balal Osman has held talks UN envoy James Swan in his office.

James Swan, who has been monitoring developments in Mogadishu, has now begun efforts to find a solution to the electoral crisis, particularly between the government, Jubbaland, Puntland and members of the opposition.

The meeting discussed strengthening co-operation and increasing effective humanitarian and development assistance, in support of the Federal Government of Somalia's programs to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on time.

"The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, HE Balal Osman, received today in his office the UN envoy to Somalia, HE James Swan, and discussed with him enhancing cooperation and increasing the effectiveness of aid while supporting government programs in holding the elections on time," the ministry said.

The talks come days after Prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble announced the elections without further delay.

The council of presidential candidates opposed the move saying the move could jeopardize the countries unity and stability.