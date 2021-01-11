Somalia: UN Chief Swan Meets Minister Balal Over Polls Impasse

11 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali state ministers of foreign Affairs Balal Osman has held talks UN envoy James Swan in his office.

James Swan, who has been monitoring developments in Mogadishu, has now begun efforts to find a solution to the electoral crisis, particularly between the government, Jubbaland, Puntland and members of the opposition.

The meeting discussed strengthening co-operation and increasing effective humanitarian and development assistance, in support of the Federal Government of Somalia's programs to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on time.

"The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, HE Balal Osman, received today in his office the UN envoy to Somalia, HE James Swan, and discussed with him enhancing cooperation and increasing the effectiveness of aid while supporting government programs in holding the elections on time," the ministry said.

The talks come days after Prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble announced the elections without further delay.

The council of presidential candidates opposed the move saying the move could jeopardize the countries unity and stability.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria's Business Mogul Aliko Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.