South Africa: Light Motor Vehicle and Taxi Collide Leaving Eleven Injured

Pietermaritzburg — Eleven people were injured this morning when a taxi and a light motor vehicle collided at the Topham and College Road intersection in Pietermaritzburg.

At 05h45 ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find a taxi lying on its side in the intersection. A light motor vehicle was found parked a few metres away.

Medics assessed the patients and found that one was in a serious condition while ten others had sustained only minor to moderate injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.