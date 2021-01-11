South Africa: Light Motor Vehicle and Taxi Collide Leaving Eleven Injured

11 January 2021
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Pietermaritzburg — Eleven people were injured this morning when a taxi and a light motor vehicle collided at the Topham and College Road intersection in Pietermaritzburg.

At 05h45 ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find a taxi lying on its side in the intersection. A light motor vehicle was found parked a few metres away.

Medics assessed the patients and found that one was in a serious condition while ten others had sustained only minor to moderate injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ER24

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Army Intervenes to Calm Ghanaian Parliament Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.