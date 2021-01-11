South Africa: Boy Dies After Falling Twelve Storeys

11 January 2021
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Morningside — A 12-year-old boy was killed this morning when he fell twelve storeys at a block of flats on Peter Mokaba Road in Morningside, Durban.

AT 09h42 ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene to find the child lying in the garden of the block of flats.

Medics assessed the child and found that he had sustained numerous injuries with his vital signs rapidly diminishing.

CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to revive the patient. Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned, and he was declared dead.

The details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

