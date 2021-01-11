Ethiopia: Ministry to Establish Language Research Authority

Various efforts have been undertaken to establish the first language research authority to develop and administer the language resources in the country, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced.

Presenting draft policy for the establishment of the Authority to stakeholders, the Ministry's Cultural Sector State Minister Bizunesh Meseret, said that Ethiopia is a country with long history and diversified languages and cultures.

She stated that to develop and administer these languages equally, the country enacted language policy in line with its constitution to provide every ethnic group with the right to develop and utilize their respective languages.

She further underscored that in the past decade education has been provided to students using 54 languages encompassing it in the curriculum.

It is learnt that the objectives of the establishment of the authority targets at implementing the language policy, providing technical support regarding language issues, undertaking language studies, pinpointing directions for utilization of languages, and balancing working languages with diversities and others parameters.

The Ethiopian herald January 10/2021