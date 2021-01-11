Ethiopia: Ministry to Establish Language Research Authority

10 January 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

Various efforts have been undertaken to establish the first language research authority to develop and administer the language resources in the country, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced.

Presenting draft policy for the establishment of the Authority to stakeholders, the Ministry's Cultural Sector State Minister Bizunesh Meseret, said that Ethiopia is a country with long history and diversified languages and cultures.

She stated that to develop and administer these languages equally, the country enacted language policy in line with its constitution to provide every ethnic group with the right to develop and utilize their respective languages.

She further underscored that in the past decade education has been provided to students using 54 languages encompassing it in the curriculum.

It is learnt that the objectives of the establishment of the authority targets at implementing the language policy, providing technical support regarding language issues, undertaking language studies, pinpointing directions for utilization of languages, and balancing working languages with diversities and others parameters.

The Ethiopian herald January 10/2021

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Army Intervenes to Calm Ghanaian Parliament Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.