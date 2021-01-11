South Africa: Message to Eskom - Screw You! (The Sequel)

opinion

I can solve all Eskom's problems in one sentence. This is not a brag. It's just a fact. And it's such an obvious fact, that I wonder why it isn't being done. Frankly, I'm suspicious.

First published in Daily Maverick 168

We will get to the sentence, but first, here is the background. Years ago, I wrote a column for Daily Maverick in the early days of the site with the enormously provocative headline: "Message to Eskom: screw you". (Great headline, the brainchild of DM Editor in Chief Branko Brkic.)

A message to Eskom: Screw you!

The story was about my own personal trials and triumphs living off the grid. In those days, it was something of a novelty, so it was interesting for readers as an experiment about what was then a new kind of lifestyle.

The short version of the story is that my wife and I decided to move to a very remote place in the Karoo. It is so remote (we joke now that we have always been match-fit for Covid-19) that it did not have electricity nearby. We were faced with the tricky choice of bringing electricity in, which would have been a very expensive...