Cameroon: Total CHAN 2021 - Security Assured

Herein is a press release from the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence today, Friday 08 January 2021, presided over an important meeting to evaluate the security situation of the national territory ahead of the staging of the TOTAL CHAN 2021 in Cameroon. The meeting took place at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Defence in Yaounde.

Held under the high instructions of the President of the Republic, the meeting brought together the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence and the following personalities:

-the Secretary of State to the Minister of Defence in charge of the National Gendarmerie;

-the Secretary of State to the Minister of Defence in charge of Ex-Servicemen and War Victims;

-the Delegate General for National Security;

-the Director General for External Research;

-the Lieutenant-General, Chief of Defence Staff;

-Army Generals, Chiefs of Staff;

-Army Generals, senior territorial commanders;

-Defence and Senior Police Staff.

The meeting focused on scrutinizing and adopting appropriate measures to be implemented in a bid to ensure the hitch-free staging of the TOTAL CGHAN 2021 in Cameroon.

At the end of the meeting, firm and special measures were put in place to ensure maximum security coverage of this important sports event; namely the safety of transport, lodging as well as playing and training facilities.

Yaounde, 08 January 2021

