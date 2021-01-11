Cameroon: Total CHAN 2021 - Security Assured

11 January 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Herein is a press release from the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence today, Friday 08 January 2021, presided over an important meeting to evaluate the security situation of the national territory ahead of the staging of the TOTAL CHAN 2021 in Cameroon. The meeting took place at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Defence in Yaounde.

Lire aussi : Attentats terroristes de Babadjou : le réconfort du gouvernement

Held under the high instructions of the President of the Republic, the meeting brought together the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence and the following personalities:

Lire aussi : Crise sécuritaire en RCA : Paul Biya au secours des réfugiés

-the Secretary of State to the Minister of Defence in charge of the National Gendarmerie;

Lire aussi : Elections régionales : le satisfecit des observateurs

-the Secretary of State to the Minister of Defence in charge of Ex-Servicemen and War Victims;

Lire aussi : Mamfe : Returning Refugees, IDPs Receive President Paul Biya's Gifts

-the Delegate General for National Security;

Lire aussi : Attack on SDO's Convoy in Mbengwi : Investigation Opens To Uncover Culprits

-the Director General for External Research;

Lire aussi : Frontière Cameroun-RCA : le dispositif sécuritaire évalué

-the Lieutenant-General, Chief of Defence Staff;

Lire aussi : Mfoundi : Emmanuel Mariel Djikdent aux commandes

-Army Generals, Chiefs of Staff;

Lire aussi : Mayo-Kani : le nouveau préfet installé

-Army Generals, senior territorial commanders;

Lire aussi : National Development Strategy : The New Compass

-Defence and Senior Police Staff.

Lire aussi : « La nouvelle stratégie se veut plus réaliste »

The meeting focused on scrutinizing and adopting appropriate measures to be implemented in a bid to ensure the hitch-free staging of the TOTAL CGHAN 2021 in Cameroon.

Lire aussi : Promotion et protection des droits de l'Homme : le Plan d'action national au scanner

At the end of the meeting, firm and special measures were put in place to ensure maximum security coverage of this important sports event; namely the safety of transport, lodging as well as playing and training facilities.

Lire aussi : Cameroon-Equatorial Guinea : Fostering Cooperation Ties Discussed

Yaounde, 08 January 2021

Lire aussi : Parachèvement de la décentralisation : place aux choses concrètes

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Army Intervenes to Calm Ghanaian Parliament Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.