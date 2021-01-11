Cameroon: Mamfe - Returning Refugees, IDPs Receive President Paul Biya's Gifts

After inspecting a structure being prepared by Mamfe Council to accommodate refugees returning from Nigeria, Governor Okalia Bilai proceeded to hand over Presidential gifts of basic necessities in Mamfe.

Gifts from the Head of State and President of the Republic, Paul Biya, destined for returning refugees from Nigeria and other internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are victims of the current Anglophone crisis in Cameroon have been officially handed to the beneficiaries in Mamfe, headquarters of Manyu Division in the South West Region.