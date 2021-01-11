Uganda: NUP Supporters Cross to NRM

An unspecified number of people said to have been supporters of NUP presidential candidate Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in Ibanda Saturday declared that they have joined NRM party.

They were received by local NRM leaders and mobilisers who included the Resident District Commissioner Mr Eliasto Akatuheebwa at Resort Hotel in Ibanda Municipality. The majority are youth. They are from Ibanda North constituency especially Ishongorero and Rushango town councils, Ibanda South in Igorora town council and Rukiri sub-county and Ibanda Municipality in areas of Kagongo, Kyarutanga, and Bisheeshe.

"I know that your main problem is lack of employment, [but I also know] there is disunity caused by [some] Members of Parliament and church leaders. The good news is that the government has introduced some programmes such as livelihood and Emyoga. From today you youth have seen light, and you will vote President Museveni," Mr Akatuheebwa told the group.

He appreciated the youth for joining the ruling party. On Saturday night some supporters of Ms Jovrine Kaliisa and Ms Jane Bainomugisha, who are competing for Ibanda District Woman MP seat, reportedly fought in Ishongorero town council.

The political rivalry between candidates Maj Guma Gumisiriza and Mr Xavier Kyoma in Ibanda North have polarised the electorate. Mr Kyoma is the NRM flag bearer while Maj Guma is the current MP on NRM ticket but contesting as an independent.

Major Julius Rubahimbya, NRM mobiliser in the district, said about 4000 NUP supporters in the district have joined NRM but they were able to transport only 550 to Resort Hotel.

"Most of them [those who defected] had been persuaded and misled by politicians who promised them fat jobs when NUP wins the election," Maj Rubahimbya said.

They were given yellow T-shirts bearing Museveni's portrait. Mr Emmanuel Kafuniza, a local presidential advisor, said the government urged the youth to use the existing peace to improve their lives.

Mr John Tukwatsibwe, the group leader, said most youth have been neglected and are jobless yet they are graduates.

"We pledge support to President Museveni but we also wish that our concern [of unemployment] gets addressed," Mr Tukwatsibwe said.