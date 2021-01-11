Nigeria: Orisabunmi, Siblings' Death Not Covid-19 Related - Mr Latin

11 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular comedian, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as 'Mr Latin who is the president of the Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has come out to debunk the raging speculations that veteran actress, Orisabunmi, her brother and sister who died within a space of 3 days to one another may have died of Covid-19 complication.

According to Mr Latin who spoke on the phone with Vanguard, the husband of Orisabunmi's sister has cleared the air that his wife did not die of Covid-19, neither was Orisabunmi nor the elder brother.

Mr Latin revealed that Orisabunmi has been sick for a while and so was the brother who died a day after. The brother, aged 71 was said to have been ill before Orisabunmi and may have given up the ghost upon hearing of his sister's death.

The same situation seemed to have been with the sister who died another day after the brother. According to Mr Latin, the sister was said to have been hypertensive and probably died of heart failure or cardiac arrest upon the news of her sister's death.

The husband of Orisabunmi's deceased sister claims he has no Covid-19 symptoms and so is the hospital in which his wife died.

"If Orisabunmi's sister had died of Covid-19 the hospital in Ibadan where she died would have been shut down. But it's business as usual in the hospital," Mr Latin said.

