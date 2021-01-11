Congo-Brazzaville: Election in Congo Brazzaville - Sassou Nguesso Is Candidate

Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, has officially received the benediction of his party, the Congolese Labor Party (PCT), to stand for the March 2021 Presidential elections. The decision was made public on Friday January 8, 2021, by members of his party after the holding of an extraordinary congress.

The investiture was the highlight of the first extraordinary session of the PCT Central Committee meeting that took place in the capital Brazzaville. A member of the Central Committee, Esther Ayissou Gayama was responsible for the reading of the declaration relating to this investiture: "The central committee unanimously approves the investiture of Comrade Denis Sassou Nguesso by the national investiture committee as a candidate of the party for the next presidential elections. The Secretary General of the party, who has accumulated 46 years in power, Pierre Moussa, explained why the choice was once again made on Denis Sassou Nguesso: "Comrade Denis Sassou Nguesso embodies the hope of a whole people to live in a Congo always at peace; peace without which all our ambitions are in vain," he said.

President Sassou Nguesso, 77 years old including 36 in power (1979-1992 and from 1997 to date), has not yet made his intention known with regards to the investiture. If he officially accepts the proposal, his opponent will notably be 60-year-old Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas, who recently said he was "ready" to take part in the presidential election. Mr. Kolélas, came second in the contested 2016 presidential election and Mathias Dzon, 73 years, former Minister of Finance between 1997 and 2002.