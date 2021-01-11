Kenya: President Kenyatta Inspects Several Development Projects

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta Sunday inspected several ongoing national Government development projects.

The Head of State visited Kisumu Port where the Kenyan military is constructing a new ship yard as part of the ongoing rehabilitation and expansion of the important lake transport facility.

From the port, President Kenyatta made an aerial inspection of the new Shs 350 million Uhuru Business Complex, an ultra-modern retail market being constructed at Kisumu's Jua Kali area by the National Government on 23 acres of land donated by Kenya Railways.

The President, who was accompanied by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi, also inspected the ongoing construction of the Shs 415 million Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu County.

At the Stadium, whose construction he commissioned in October last year and is currently 65 percent complete, the Head of State was joined by Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong'o and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa.

The President expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the construction of the sports complex and encouraged the contractor to ensure the facility is ready for use by April this year.

On his way back to Nairobi, President Kenyatta overflew and inspected the ongoing rehabilitation of the Nairobi to Western Kenya Meter Gauge Railway (MGR). The old railway line is being rehabilitated from Longonot to Kisumu and Malaba respectively.

The President made a brief stopover at the Naivasha Inland Container Depot (ICD) where Kenya Railways is laying a new 24-kilometer railway line to link the new Standard Gauge Railway with the rehabilitated MGR.

The MGR is being rehabilitated by a multi-agency team led by the Kenya Defence Forces as part of a broad Government strategy to consolidate the country's position as the leading trade gateway to the East African hinterland.