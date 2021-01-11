Nigeria: Why Nigeria's Unity Is Non-Negotiable - Osinbajo

Mr Osinbajo says Nigerians must be patriotic for peace to reign in the country.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, has explained why it is necessary for the citizens of the nation to live in unity notwithstanding the diversity in culture, religion and tongues.

Mr Osinbajo spoke on Sunday during the Interdenominational Church Service for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

He advised Nigerians to shun bigotry.

The event took place at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

Mr Osinbajo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said Nigerians must embrace the spirit of patriotism for peace to reign in the country.

"Nigerians must at every opportunity insist that every great multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation has, through thick and thin, fought to realize the great dividends of diversity and pluralism," he said.

"The struggle to ensure a more perfect federation is a lifelong enterprise to which each generation must resolutely commit."

He explained further that the unity of the nation would be a mark of honour for the sacrifices of the men and women of the Armed Forces.

According to him, many fallen military personnel "fought to preserve the freedom of the nations of the world from totalitarianism in the First and Second World Wars; to keep our nation and its people as one in the civil war."

"Their sacrifices embody ultimate patriotism as they laid down their lives in the line of duty," the vice president said.

While paying tribute to the departed men and women of the nation's Armed Forces, Mr Osinbajo saluted the courage of the late Tolulope Arotile, who was in October 2019, announced as Nigeria's first female combat helicopter pilot in the 55 years of existence of the Nigerian Air Force.

"Although her young life was cut short in very unfortunate circumstances, Tolulope lived her dream to join the Nigerian military and along with colleagues from all parts of this nation, to defend the territorial integrity, peace and security of this nation," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that ethnic rivalry has been one of the major challenges confronting the country with some groups requesting to break away.

Many have blamed the call for separation by some Nigerians on failure of the government to properly handle the security and welfare of the citizenry.