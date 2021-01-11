South Africa: IFP Gauteng Mourns Passing of Phenomenal Gospel Singer, Israel Mosehla

11 January 2021
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

The IFP in Gauteng has noted with deep regret the untimely passing of gospel sensation, Israel Linda Mosehla.

The Soweto-born singer was a member of the acclaimed gospel group, G. Effect, before embarking on a successful solo career that saw him winning the coveted 'Best Male' Award at the 2012 Crown Gospel Awards.

The IFP extends its deepest condolences to all those who knew and revered Mosehla - one of the greatest worship leaders of our lifetime, who touched and healed lives through his musical performances and teachings. His loss is felt not only by members of his family and church, but throughout our country.

To his immediate family, his dear friends and fellow colleagues in the gospel music industry where he left a huge mark, we wish you the much-needed comfort and strength during this sad time.

Although a certain sense of sadness is inevitable, we feel it is nevertheless more a time to celebrate the remarkable life and accomplishments of someone who was truly an extraordinary man of God.

Rest in peace, soldier of worship. The angels of glory are ready to welcome you.

