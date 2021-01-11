Algeria/Tunisia: 29 Players Picked for 2021 Unaf U17 Tournament in Algiers

11 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 29 players were picked by coach Najeh Toumi for the 2021 UNAF U17 Tournament, due in Algiers on Januar18-24, with the participation of Libya and Algeria.

The tournament serves as a qualifying event for the 2021 Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

The national team will take on Libya on January 21 then Algeria on January 24.

Here follows the national squad:

Goalkeepers: Wassim Maghzaoui, Khaled Youssef, Aman Allah Maiech, Aymen Mimich

Defenders: Makrem Seghaier, Frej Ben Njima, Ghassen Maatougui, Mohamed Amine Naoui , Karim El Abed, Salah Ayari, Mohamed Naceur Trabelsi, Mahamed Amine Ali Ben Ali, Kamel Ben Salem, Mohamed Amine Kalai

Midfielders: Salah Barhoumi, Rafaa Riahi, Mohamed Trabelsi, Khelil Elloumi, Mohamed Nayzak Ellili, Jassem Nasraoui, Firas Mahdouani, Mohamed Lahmar

Strikers: Yassine Mejri, Raki Aaouani, Mohamed Amine Jrad, Youssef Snana, Rami Hamdouche, Chedi Afifi.

