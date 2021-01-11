South Africa: Safa Mourns Former PSL CEO, Phillips

The PSL, on Monday, 11 January 2021 announced that the first Chief Executive Officer of the Premier League had passed away.

"We would like to convey, as SAFA, our heartfelt condolences to the Phillips family, friends and all those he worked with. This is a sad day for football, not only in South Africa but globally as Mr Phillips had worked throughout the world, imparting his knowledge in growing the sport," said SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan.

"We hope the Almighty will give the grieving family strength and hope in this time of mourning. May Mr Phillips' soul rest in peace."

For further information please contact

SAFA: Head of Communications Dominic Chimhavi

Email: dominic.chimhavi@safa.net

Mobile: +27 71 332 9886