Namibia: BoN Announces New Head of Banking Services

THE Bank of Namibia has appointed seasoned banker Sencia Kaizemi-Rukata as the new director of banking services, effective from the beginning of this year.

Kaizemi-Rukata replaces former director Sam Shivute, who moved to treasury as the new head of the Namibia Revenue Agency in September last year.

The department Kaizemi-Rukata will head is responsible for issuing banknotes and coins to Namibians and visitors.

It also provides security services and assets to the bank's staff, and is responsible for the bank's Oshakati branch.

Before her appointment, Kaizemi-Rukata was a deputy in the department she now heads, and was responsible for currency management and banking operations.

Outside the central bank, she is the chairperson of the interim board of Namibia Post and Telecom Holdings (NPTH), and serves on the management council of the Payment Association of Namibia (PAN).

According to the central bank, Kaizemi-Rukata has experience in commercial and central banking, with over 22 years in the corporate environment.

She joined the central bank in 2012 as principal officer of currency and banking, and prior to that she worked at Nedbank Namibia as well as Deloitte and Touche.

Her academic background includes a master's of commerce in business management (cum laude), a BComm honours in business management, and a BComm in human resource management from the University of South Africa.

The bank says Kaizemi-Rukata completed specialised training in foundational payment systems through the Payments Association of South Africa and in banknote production through Joh Enschede, in the Netherlands.

In 2016, she completed a senior management development programme at the University of Stellenbosch.

The central bank's governor, Johannes !Gawaxab, says he is confident Kaizemi-Rukata has the experience and skills required for the position.

"She will assist in realising the vision of the bank. It is important that we have the right management capacity in place to sustain and accelerate key strategic ambitions. We are further deepening the skills and competencies required to enable the bank to discharge its core mandate," he says.

