Namibia: Rundu Hospital Bans Visitors

THE Rundu Intermediate Hospital has banned patients from receiving visitors as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Kavango East has been one of the regions that have reported positive Covid-19 patients on a daily basis, recording about 53 new cases over the past weekend alone.

The Namibian spoke to the medical superintendent at the hospital, Dr Joseph Mukerenge, who said the banning of visitors was prompted by the high number of Covid-19 cases at Rundu.

"Our patients' immune systems are already weak, therefore we cannot take chances," he said.

Mukerenge added the ban was put in place last week and will lapse on 24 January, when a review will take place.

He added that currently patients are only allowed to contact their relatives and loved ones via phone.