Namibia: Rundu Hospital Bans Visitors

11 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

THE Rundu Intermediate Hospital has banned patients from receiving visitors as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Kavango East has been one of the regions that have reported positive Covid-19 patients on a daily basis, recording about 53 new cases over the past weekend alone.

The Namibian spoke to the medical superintendent at the hospital, Dr Joseph Mukerenge, who said the banning of visitors was prompted by the high number of Covid-19 cases at Rundu.

"Our patients' immune systems are already weak, therefore we cannot take chances," he said.

Mukerenge added the ban was put in place last week and will lapse on 24 January, when a review will take place.

He added that currently patients are only allowed to contact their relatives and loved ones via phone.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.