South Africa: A Star Is Reborn - How a Fashion Jewel Is Winning Back Its Sparkle

PICHULIK's spring/summer 21 collection of earring and necklaces, titled Nascent, was born out of, and inspired, by a year like no other, and for creative director and founder Katherine-Mary Pichulik and her team it was a contemplation of new beginnings and a celebration 'regenerative forces of the cycles of rebirth'.

"I wanted the collection to almost be the sage that meets the temporal with the eternal. Because that is what jewellery has done since the Neolithic period. For 12,000 years as human beings we have been making tools and we've been making jewellery; one to land ourselves on the Earth and one to connect ourselves to the stars. That is what jewellery is, something that you wear that gives you this incredible prompt to remind yourself that you belong to something greater, bigger, vaster," says Katherine-Mary Pichulik, founder and creative director of jewellery brand PICHULIK.

"We are all connected. There's this fantastic quote by Gloria Steinem that says, 'we are linked, not ranked'. I love that. With everything that's happened in 2020, felt across the Earth at the same time, it's a reminder that we're all connected by this Mother Earth space, and I think jewellery is this incredible link,...