Kenya: The Key Lessons to Learn From Botched Capitol 'Insurrection'

11 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kevin Maina

Growing up, the thought of America has always been utopian-- the sky that is commonly set as the limit and where the grass is greener.

But on January 7, that utopia was tarnished as the most powerful country on earth suffered a blot on its 'infallible' democracy.

Horrid images filled the internet depicting the lurking primitive side of a country that has always prided itself in its 'great' civilisation.

Consequently, leaders--including those from countries Washington DC has branded 'failed states'--condemned the invasion of the Capitol by goons allied to disgraced US President Donald Trump. From where I sit, there is a lot we can learn from the America's darkest moment as the 2022 polls draw closer. First, a country's democracy is only as strong as its citizens.

American voters spoke volumes when they voted in Joe Biden and effectively ended the cacophonous reign of Mr Trump. No amount of denials, tweets, shouting and ugly protests by right-wing hardliners could change that fact.

For long, Kenyans have complained about bad leaders. In 2022, all of us will have a chance to dump those shady characters in the bin and we should seize that opportunity and vote wisely.

Security agents

Secondly, our security agents need to be alert if they are to avert violent confrontations and bloodshed like it happened in 2007. The attack on the Capitol was carefully planned on the internet as US security authorities watched.

For weeks, Trump supporters were incited to come out on January 6 for a "big march" and that puts into question the slow response by police at the Capitol.

Today, some of some of our leaders are still making malicious comments online, as others incite violence, spread conspiracy theories and hate. It is time police and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) acted. Lastly, leaders need to be aware of the power they hold and exercise it responsibly.

Kenya has already had its fair share of leaders who have abused their offices and misused their power. Former governors Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) are just but examples.

These usually happens when these politicians get drunk with power and fail to understand how much sway they have over public opinion and actions. If these leaders only realized this, they would be more measured in their utterances and conduct. Let us remember that a country is only as united as its leaders.

