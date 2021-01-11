South Africa: Swallows Are Contenders, Not Pretenders, in Title Race

10 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Mamelodi Sundowns consolidated their place at the top of the DStv Premiership, while Swallows recorded a crucial draw to keep in touch with the defending champions.

Swallows flying high

Sleeping giant Swallows seem to be gaining wind beneath their wings as they soar to heights previously unimagined.

The Dube Birds won the GladAfrica Championship and, as a result, returned to the top flight after five years in the wilderness. The type of football they've played and their results this season make it seem as though they never left.

Brandon Truter's men managed to steal a point against Orlando Pirates, thanks to a Kamohelo Mahlatsi goal to make it 1-1 in stoppage time. With the result they preserved their unbeaten run this season, one of only three teams to have done so, alongside Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows.

Even though Swallows went head to head with Pirates, particularly in the first half, they were fortunate to leave Orlando with the point. This was after two refereeing errors which left the Buccaneers frustrated.

"We had more opportunities for me. [That was] clearly a penalty. We have then [Deon] Hotto in the last five minutes... [That was] never, never offside," Pirates coach Josef...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

