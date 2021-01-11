Kenya: Kirinyaga Jail Escapees Arrested in Murang'a

Two remand prisoners who escaped from lawful custody have been rearrested by police in Kirinyaga County.

They were apprehended in their hideouts in Murang'a after being on the run since last year.

The prisoners had been arrested in connection with a series of violent robberies in major towns in Kirinyaga and locked up at Sagana Police Station.

In one of the robberies, they took away gun from a police but it was later recovered.

While at the station, they escaped unnoticed and they had been in hiding until Sunday when they were found.

According to Kirinyaga West Deputy County Commissioner Moses Ivuto, police acted on a tipoff.

Mr Ivuto said two more remand prisoners are still at large and are being sought.

Mr Ivuto described the suspects as dangerous criminals who had been terrorising traders and residents.

"They used to rob M-pesa money transfer agents and other business people from the area. Residents were also not spared," he said.

He said the suspects are being questioned and will soon be charged in court.