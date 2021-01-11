Kenya: Suspect in Lawyer Koki Murder Detained for Two Weeks

Christian Kadima Mwambay, the suspect arrested for the murder of Ms Elizabeth Koki Musyoki in Syokimau has been detained for two weeks.

Mavoko Law Courts Principal Magistrate Bernard Kasavuli on Monday gave detectives investigating the murder 14 days to conclude their investigations into the killing.

Kadima was arraigned on Monday following his arrest in the weekend.

The deceased was represented in court by a battery of lawyers led by Law Society of Kenya Vice President Caroline Kamende.

The case will be mentioned on January 25.

Kadima, who was arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives, is also wanted in South Africa over accusations of battery.

The man, who holds a Nigerian passport, had been on the run since Friday morning when the lifeless body of Ms Musyoki, a mother of two, was discovered by her domestic worker.

Detectives tracked the suspect down to a city lodge where he was hiding.

Ms Musyoki was the founder of Koki & Associates, a human resource law consultancy firm.

Her body was found in her bedroom inside her Syokimau, Machakos County house, where, according to the police, the two lived together for a year.

Police said the suspect left the house on Thursday night only for the body to be discovered on Friday morning by the house help, who got concerned on noticing she had taken too long to wake up.