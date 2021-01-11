Kenya: Suspect in Lawyer Koki Murder Detained for Two Weeks

11 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Christian Kadima Mwambay, the suspect arrested for the murder of Ms Elizabeth Koki Musyoki in Syokimau has been detained for two weeks.

Mavoko Law Courts Principal Magistrate Bernard Kasavuli on Monday gave detectives investigating the murder 14 days to conclude their investigations into the killing.

Kadima was arraigned on Monday following his arrest in the weekend.

The deceased was represented in court by a battery of lawyers led by Law Society of Kenya Vice President Caroline Kamende.

The case will be mentioned on January 25.

Kadima, who was arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives, is also wanted in South Africa over accusations of battery.

The man, who holds a Nigerian passport, had been on the run since Friday morning when the lifeless body of Ms Musyoki, a mother of two, was discovered by her domestic worker.

Detectives tracked the suspect down to a city lodge where he was hiding.

Ms Musyoki was the founder of Koki & Associates, a human resource law consultancy firm.

Her body was found in her bedroom inside her Syokimau, Machakos County house, where, according to the police, the two lived together for a year.

Police said the suspect left the house on Thursday night only for the body to be discovered on Friday morning by the house help, who got concerned on noticing she had taken too long to wake up.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.