Kenya: Shiku Reveals How Akorino Gospel Singer Allan Aaron Dumped Her After U.S. Trip

11 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Annie Shiku has finally opened up about how her Akorino gospel star husband Allan Aaron allegedly dumped her and their children after he left for the US.

Aaron hit the limelight in the early 2010s after his collabo 'Kiriro' featuring Daddy Owen.

Speaking to Kenya Diaspora Media, Shiku said that after seven years in marriage, things took a turn for the worst after Aaron went abroad in search of greener pastures.

"He was very okay when he was leaving but after a few months, he started being too busy for me. He started acting funny. He would not pick up my calls and whenever he did, he had very unkind words for me, after a while there was no communication as he had blocked me on phone and social media," Shiku said.

With no husband to her help, Shiko said she started struggling to raise their children.

She said, before going abroad, he had promised to help her expand the business they had started together in Nairobi.

According to her, the couple lost communication and one day as Shiku was attending a burial in 2017 she met Aaron who had jetted back from the US without informing her.

Shiku said her hopes that her husband would return home after the funeral were soon dashed despite her preparing a delicious meal and telling their children their father was coming home.

Aaron days later came back to the house, according to her, only to pack up his belongings abandoning his wife and children, leaving them with more questions than answers.

"He did not even greet me but went straight to the bedroom and started packing his clothes. He also unmounted the television, leaving the children so stranded," Shiku added.

When asked about why he was leaving them, Shiku said Allan announced that it was over between them.

Years later on January 3, Aaron updated his Facebook status indicating 'married.'

The father of four shares pictures and videos of him and his children and Shiku said he sometimes takes his children and spends time with them though.

Efforts by this writer to get a rejoinder from Aaron proved futile with his phone going unanswered.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.