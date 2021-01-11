Namibia: Brave Warriors Ready for African Nations Championships

The Brave Warriors are busy preparing for the 2021 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Finals to be held in Cameroon.

According to the NFA website, Captain Dynamo Fredericks said the team's spirit and tempo has been high since their return from the Coastal town of Walvis Bay, despite the infiltration of Covid-19.

Fredericks said the team has been pushing towards getting fit both physically and mentally to assure that their trip to Cameroon for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) is a memorable one.

"I have been pushing the boys to keep working hard and not despair because of the others who tested positive. I also constantly call the ones in isolation to motivate and encourage them to have faith and work towards fully recovering because we are all waiting for their return" he said.

CHAN competition kicks off on 16 January, with the finals to be played on 7 February in Cameroon.

Namibia's first match is against Guinea on 19 January at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium and then take on Tanzania and finish against rivals Zambia in Group D.

As the finals draw closer, Fredericks insisted that the Brave Warriors as a collective are ready.

"We are going to CHAN not to participate but to compete against the best, so we will go play to the best of our abilities to make the nation proud," he added.

Meanwhile, Fredericks urged fellow Namibians to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, practice social distancing and wear their masks at all times in order to combat the spread of Covid-19.