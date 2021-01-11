South Africa: SA Records 17,421 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa recorded 17 421 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which represents a 28% positivity rate.

This pushes the number of total COVID-19 cases to 1 231 597 since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the death toll has climbed to 33 163, after 339 more people passed away due to Coronavirus complications in the last 24 hours.

Of the latest fatalities, 113 are in the Western Cape, 77 in the Eastern Cape, 71 in KwaZulu-Natal, 28 in Gauteng, 14 in Limpopo, 10 in Mpumalanga and seven in the Northern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli MKhize,

KwaZulu-Natal is currently the hardest-hit province with 92 634 active cases, followed by the Western Cape with 46 411, Gauteng with 46 272 and Limpopo with 10 007 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Free State has 8 293 people who are currently infected, 7 817 in Mpumalanga, 6 890 in the Eastern Cape and 3 675 in the Northern Cape.

Also, 966 368 people have beat COVID-19, representing a recovery rate of 78.4%.

A cumulative total of 7 183 893 tests have been completed with 63 046 tests conducted since the last report.

Globally, there have been 88 383 771 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 919 126 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.