Somalia: PM Roble to Meet Opposition Leaders Over Polls Amid Pressure From International Community

5 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble is expected to meet with some of the opposition candidates on Tuesday in Mogadishu to discuss challenges in the electoral process.

Sources close to the Prime Minister's Office said that Prime Minister Roble will host Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, the leader of the Wadajir Party and a member of the Union of Presidential Candidates.

According to sources, the meeting was requested by Prime Minister Roble, to find a solution to the challenges and differences in the electoral process.

Prime Minister Roble, who was recently criticized by the international community said he was ready to sit down with anyone to resolve election concerns.

The Union of Presidential Candidates has previously opposed the disputed Electoral Commission, calling for the dissolution of the commissions, which they say include members of the NISA and civil servants.

