Africa Elections 2021 - All the Upcoming Votes

11 January 2021
African Arguments
analysis

A regularly updated list of the upcoming elections in Africa in 2021.

Last updated: 11 January 2021

Here are the upcoming elections in list form. The exact dates are liable to change.

January 2021

14: Uganda - President + National Assembly

February 2021

8: Somalia - President + Parliament

21: Niger - Presidential run-off

March 2021

6: Côte d'Ivoire - Parliament

21: Congo-Brazzaville - President

Cabo Verde - President + Parliament

Beyond/ Unconfirmed

9 April: Djibouti - President (run off 23 April)

10 April: Chad - President

11 April: Benin - President

May: Somaliland - Parliament

5 June: Ethiopia - Parliament

5 June: The Gambia - Referendum

June: São Tomé and Príncipe - President

12 August: Zambia - President + Parliament

24 October 2021: Chad - Parliament

October: Morocco - Parliament

4 December: The Gambia - President

24 December: Libya - President + Parliament

Read the original of this report, including embedded links and illustrations, on the African Arguments site.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 African Arguments. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: African Arguments

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.