Africa Elections 2021 - All the Upcoming Votes

A regularly updated list of the upcoming elections in Africa in 2021.
Last updated: 11 January 2021
Here are the upcoming elections in list form. The exact dates are liable to change.
January 2021
14: Uganda - President + National Assembly
February 2021
8: Somalia - President + Parliament
21: Niger - Presidential run-off
March 2021
6: Côte d'Ivoire - Parliament
21: Congo-Brazzaville - President
Cabo Verde - President + Parliament
Beyond/ Unconfirmed
9 April: Djibouti - President (run off 23 April)
10 April: Chad - President
11 April: Benin - President
May: Somaliland - Parliament
5 June: Ethiopia - Parliament
5 June: The Gambia - Referendum
June: São Tomé and Príncipe - President
12 August: Zambia - President + Parliament
24 October 2021: Chad - Parliament
October: Morocco - Parliament
4 December: The Gambia - President
24 December: Libya - President + Parliament