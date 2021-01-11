Somalia: PM Roble Holds Talks With Presidential Aspirant Dahir Gelle

10 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has met with presidential aspirant Dahir Mohamud Guelleh in his office.

Prime Minister Roble and candidate Dahir Guelleh discussed the country's disputed elections.

Speaking briefly at the meeting, Dahir Guelleh Guelleh said the prime minister had invited him and exchanged views on the election and the general situation in the country.

"I want to share with you that I received an invitation from the Prime Minister, and visited his office, we discussed the transition of the country and the electoral," said Dahir Gelle.

The leaders who met with the PM before he announced the election to begin are Southwest president, Abdulaziz Hassan Mohamed, Ali Gudlawe (HirShabelle) and Ahmed Abdi Karie QorQor (Galmudug).

