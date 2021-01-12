Nigeria: Borno Govt Enrols 1,163 IDP Children in School

11 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Zulum says Borno government will provide social welfare and other forms of assistance to parents who allow their children to go to school.

The Borno State Government has enrolled 1,163 children of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in schools in Mobbar Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by Isa Gusau, Special Adviser to Governor Babagana Zulum, on Communications and Strategy, in Maiduguri, on Monday.

Mr Gusau said the enrolment was supervised by Mr Zulum in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar LGA during a three-day visit to the area, adding that the measure was part of efforts to ensure that all school-age children were enrolled in school.

He said the governor was on a three-day visit to LGAs along the shores of Lake Chad for schools enrolment and other humanitarian support to returnees.

"In the third and final day of Zulum's humanitarian trip to Damasak, at the shores of Lake Chad, a total of 1,163 children of IDPs were enrolled in primary school as part of the governor's enrolment campaign.

"The pupils, who were from Guzamala and Abadam LGAs in northern Borno, had been out of school since their parents were displaced by Boko Haram fighters, following attacks on their communities.

"Zulum appealed to parents to allow their children to enrol in schools, saying that there were functional schools provided by government," he said.

The governor said social welfare and other assistance from government will be restricted to parents who allow their children to attend schools.

"Zulum also launched the distribution of water pumps, fertilisers, seeds, chemicals and N5,000 cash support for 1,200 irrigation farmers to enable them embark on food cultivation in dry season.

"The governor also supervised the distribution of food combination to 10,000 IDP families in need of support.

"Each of the 10,000 families received 25kg of rice, 25kg of beans, 25kg of maize and 5 litres of cooking oil as part of interventions before they can generate livelihoods for themselves in Damasak," Gusau said.

Damasak, a border community, was a stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists before it was liberated by the Nigerian military, leading to resettlement of the IDPs.

