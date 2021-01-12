Nigeria: SSS Alleges Plot to Incite Religious Violence in Nigeria

11 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The SSS listed 12 states as the main target, urging Nigerians to shun any divisive antics.

The State Security Service (SSS, also called DSS) said it is aware of plans by some people to incite religious crises in the country.

The agency made this known in a statement by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, on Monday evening.

Mr Afunanya listed 12 states as the main target, urging Nigerians to shun any divisive antics.

"The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to alert the public about plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country. Targeted states include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.," he said.

"Part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points."

"Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another."

He said the agency pledges to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained, urging those behind the plot to desist.

"However, law-abiding citizens (and residents) are encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies," he said.

The advisory by the SSS is coming on the hills of heightened insecurity in many parts of Nigeria.

Aside Boko Haram terrorists mostly operating in the North-east, armed bandits have terrorized many parts of the North-west and North-central.

Bandits have also been accused of rampant kidnappings across the country.

