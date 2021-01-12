Nigeria: Lagos Govt Jittery Over Rising Cases of Covid-19 Among Workers

The Lagos State Government has expressed worries over rising cases of civil servants testing positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Determined to stem the dangerous trend, the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola has issued a new directive to workers on safety protocols.

Muri-Okunola, in an internal memo, addressed to Accounting Officers, decried the spate at which civil servants are testing positive to Covid-19, saying that the development calls for serious concern and caution.

He, therefore, directed them to come up with a strategy to stem the outbreak in their respective Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs, to reduce the spread.

The memo read in part: "I wish to note with deep concern the spate at which Officers are testing positive to COVID-19 and hereby enjoin all Accounting Officers to come up with Duty Rosters to stem the outbreak in your respective MDAs.

"The roster should be prepared with an Officer having to report for duty at most twice a month.

"Please note that this directive is without prejudice to existing directives and only reinforces same which are in effect and compliance abysmal."

Recall that Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu had earlier directed officers from level 14 and below to work from home till January 18 which is subject to review.

Vanguard News Nigeria