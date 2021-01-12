Nigeria: Why Govt Didn't Share Expensive Equipment for 774,000 Jobs - Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) yesterday explained that expensive equipment were not distributed for the Special Public Works Programme because of the short term nature of the scheme.

Keyamo had come under fire when viral photos show him sharing wheelbarrows and cutlasses to beneficiaries of the Special Public Works Programme.

But reacting, the minister said the government would have to spend extra funds to train the beneficiaries should it distribute expensive modern-day tools.

The minister tweeted, "The 774,000 jobs are basically for our everyday labourers to carry out community services. "It would not be financially prudent if government were to spend billions for expensive equipment for three-month jobs, then spend millions again training our labourers on how to use these equipment."

Keyamo had also said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the commencement of the initiative.

The programme, which would engage 774,000 unemployed Nigerians, kicked off last week after several postponements.

The programme was designed to employ 1,000 Nigerians from each of the 774 local government areas in the country.

Each of the 774,000 workers will earn N20,000 monthly for three months duration of the job.