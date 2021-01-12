Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigerian Govt to Review January 18 Resumption Date for Schools

11 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The PTF in December 2020 had ordered schools in the country to remain closed until January 18, 2021.

The Nigerian government through its Ministry of Education has said the January 18 date for schools to resume is not sacrosanct.

The government said a new date might be announced depending on the nation's COVID-19 indicators.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, gave the hint on Monday in Abuja, at the joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Mr Adamu said, "When we decided on that date, it was just a target toward what we are working on.

"'Of course we are keeping it in view and looking at what is happening in the society and then it is supposed to be subject to constant review.

"'Even today at the PTF meeting, we looked at the rising figures and thought we should probably take another look at it. On the Jan.18, 2021 date for schools resumption, we are reviewing it," he said.

The minister added that the issue was considered at the PTF meeting held on Monday and the ministry would take it up on Tuesday.

The number of active cases of the viral infection keeps surging for the past few days, a situation that has become concern to the government and the citizenry.

While the country is yet to procure any vaccine against the virus, experts have continued to advise Nigerians to adhere strictly to the safely protocols earlier outlined by the WHO and NCDC to curtail its spread.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

