Egypt: Emergency Fund, Umbrella Insurance for Expats Under Migration Bill - Makram

Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Nabila Makram on Monday said the immigration bill entails establishing an emergency fund, providing umbrella insurance as well ensuring rapid intervention to offer support for Egyptian expats during crises.

The draft law has been finalized and submitted to the Cabinet, in preparation for presenting it to the newly-elected House of Representatives, Makram said, pointing out to her ministry's maintained cooperation with the NGOs and businessmen to lend a hand for Egyptians abroad in times of need, according to a statement issued by the Emigration Ministry.

At a meeting with figures of the Egyptian community in the UAE, Makram highlighted the efforts of the ministry and cooperative bodies throughout the past three weeks to solve the problem of expats who are supposed to head to Kuwait while they are stranded in the UAE due to flights suspension.

MENA