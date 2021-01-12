Egypt: Emergency Fund, Umbrella Insurance for Expats Under Migration Bill - Makram

11 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Nabila Makram on Monday said the immigration bill entails establishing an emergency fund, providing umbrella insurance as well ensuring rapid intervention to offer support for Egyptian expats during crises.

The draft law has been finalized and submitted to the Cabinet, in preparation for presenting it to the newly-elected House of Representatives, Makram said, pointing out to her ministry's maintained cooperation with the NGOs and businessmen to lend a hand for Egyptians abroad in times of need, according to a statement issued by the Emigration Ministry.

At a meeting with figures of the Egyptian community in the UAE, Makram highlighted the efforts of the ministry and cooperative bodies throughout the past three weeks to solve the problem of expats who are supposed to head to Kuwait while they are stranded in the UAE due to flights suspension.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.