Egypt: PM Asserts Necessity of Providing Strategic Stocks of Various Commodities

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted on Monday the necessity of offering various commodities for citizens, and providing strategic stocks in order to avoid any emergencies especially amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, while at the same time working to control market prices.

The prime minister made the remarks during his meeting with Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali el Moselhi, during which the minister emphasized that Egypt's wheat stock is sufficient for five months, oil stock is ample for more than four months, while the country's sugar stock is enough till the end of October.

Moselhi added that the available amounts of proteins and meat are unprecedented, noting in this regard that Egypt secured two-year fresh meat contracts, and 12-month poultry ones.

The minister also reviewed the procedures of establishing an Egyptian-Sudanese company, which was approved by the cabinet during its meeting on September 22, with the aim of backing food security in the two countries, bolstering relations with Sudan, and increasing trade exchange between Cairo and Khartoum.

