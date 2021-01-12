Sudan: Young Sudanese Frustrated At Lack of Change

11 January 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — There is great frustration among the Sudanese youth about the slow implementation of the goals of the revolution by the transitional government, youth leader El Daw Gardoud said during a workshop in Khartoum yesterday.

El Daw Gardoud is advisor to the Youth Forum for Public Policy. "Young people in Sudan have been deprived of education opportunities and effective political participation since independence", he said.

What "the revolution government" has delivered during the past one and a half years is not enough, given the sacrifices of young people during the revolution, he told the participants of the workshop, held in an empty class room in a suburb in the Sudanese capital.

The economic policies of the government have not led to any change in the reality of young people, which created frustration among many youths about education, job opportunities, youth participation at all levels of power and decision-making, and military operations, both inside and outside Sudan (referring to the troops sent to Yemen).

Gardoud called on young Sudanese to keep up their motivation and not to surrender to frustration.

He appealed to the Minister of Youth and Sports Walaa El Boushi to ratify the African Youth Charter. He also demanded that the transitional government pay attention to the demands of the revolutionary youth.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

