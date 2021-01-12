Malawi: Wanderers Winger Richards Out for At Least Six Weeks

Struggling Mighty Wanderers have been dealt a major blow with the news that left winger Rapson Richards could miss up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Richards sustained the injury during Saturday's game against Karonga United.

The Nomads lost the game 2-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Rapson, was stretchered off after he was brought down by Sherriff Shamama and immediately he was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

According to Wanderers team doctor, Samuel Matukuta, Rapson complained of pain on his left knee which was also swollen.

Matukuta said after an x-ray it was found out that there was no bone involvement and no fracture

However, they found out that he suffered a lateral collateral ligament tear and is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.

"He will be put back slab for one week, before a full Plaster Of Paris cylinder cast for 5 weeks," said Matukuta.

Rapson joined the Nomads from Hangover United.

He joins Stanley Sanudi on the injury list for the Nomads following his knee injury during their 3-0 victory against TN Stars.

