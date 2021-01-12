Seychelles: Health Professionals in Seychelles Line Up to Get Covid-19 Vaccine

11 January 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Health professionals in Seychelles lined up at different centres on Monday to take the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a campaign to target all health professionals on the island nation's second day of the campaign programme.

Public Health Commissioner Jude Gedeon told SNA that all health professionals in the private and public health care systems would be offered the vaccine. "But it is based on their own volition to take the vaccine, but the aim is to try and cover all," said Gedeon.

The vaccinations took place on the three most populated islands of Seychelles -- Mahe, Praslin, and La Digue -- on Monday. In the capital city of Victoria, at the International Conference Centre of Seychelles (ICCS), a station was set up to administer the vaccine.

SNA spoke to several people who were at the centre for the Sinopharm vaccine, which was donated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Elna Francoise, who has been in the nursing profession for more than five years, said that she felt fine after taking her dose."I do not feel any side effect or dizziness as one might say. I do not know about later, but now the priority is to protect ourselves and the population," said Francoise.

Daniel Mahoune, a student of the National Institute for Health & Social Studies (NIHSS), said that as a health professional he is leading by example and is protecting himself in the process. "I have come down to take my vaccine and I am encouraging others to do so. I have no fear of taking mine. It is for our betterment and to protect those we love around us against the virus. We should not forget that we are the forefront of the battle," said Mahoune.

One thousand doses of the vaccines are expected to be administered daily in the coming months. After a window of 28 days, the second dose of the vaccine will be administered. Once vaccination of the health professionals is over, vaccines will be given to essential workers including the police, firefighters and those working in essential services such as with the utility company.

The vaccination roll-out in Seychelles started on Sunday where the island nation's political leaders took the jabs. During the ceremony President Wavel Ramkalawan announced that the UAE will be during the coming days be donating a further 20,000 vaccines on top of the 50,000 already given, albeit of a different brand. This batch of vaccines will be used for Seychellois over age 60 as they are not included in the Sinopharm campaign.

India is also pitching in to help the Seychelles - 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean - with a donation of 50,000 Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines which will arrive in the country towards the end of January.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health, 583 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country amongst which 265 are active cases. 189 are Seychellois and 86 are foreigners.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.