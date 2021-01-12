Tanzania: Namtumbo Hospital Receives Full Blood Picture Machine

7 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Namtumbo District Hospital has received a full blood picture machine equipment (Hematology Analyser from Mantra Tanzania Ltd a donation that will help the facility improve its functionality.

The machine was handed over to the Ruvuma Regional Commissioner, Hon. Christine Mndeme by Mantra's Managing Director, Frederick Kibodya.

The handing over was held at the Namtumbo District Hospital in the presence of the Namtumbo District Commissioner and Namtumbo District Council staff.

The hematology analyser worth Sh50 million is a continuation of the fundraising Namtumbo Selous Marathon that was held in November 2017 and November 2018 and a dinner gala that aimed at raising funds for the construction of the Namtumbo District Hospital.

In addition to being the main sponsor of the two marathons and fundraising dinner, Mantra contributed more than Sh60 million in cash for the initial construction of the maternity ward at the District Hospital.

The hospital's officials say Mantra's donation of the Hematology analyser will improve the efficiency of blood test at the district hospital.

"This instrument is very important for the hospital as it can analyse more parameters to characterize disease detection and monitor blood cells in patients, with speed, accuracy and precision."

The donation of the hematology analyzer goes hand in hand with the donation of a borehole to the district hospital.

The borehole that cost 19.5 million will curb the water scarcity challenge at the Namtumbo District hospital and hence improve sanitation.

"The donations are part of Mantra's) commitment to communities around our project in the health and sanitation sector and compliments the government's determination to improve the health of all Tanzanians by increasing health care that meets the needs of all people including those in Namtumbo," said Mantra's represenatative.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.