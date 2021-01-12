Tanzania: Namtumbo Hospital Receives Full Blood Picture Machine

Namtumbo District Hospital has received a full blood picture machine equipment (Hematology Analyser from Mantra Tanzania Ltd a donation that will help the facility improve its functionality.

The machine was handed over to the Ruvuma Regional Commissioner, Hon. Christine Mndeme by Mantra's Managing Director, Frederick Kibodya.

The handing over was held at the Namtumbo District Hospital in the presence of the Namtumbo District Commissioner and Namtumbo District Council staff.

The hematology analyser worth Sh50 million is a continuation of the fundraising Namtumbo Selous Marathon that was held in November 2017 and November 2018 and a dinner gala that aimed at raising funds for the construction of the Namtumbo District Hospital.

In addition to being the main sponsor of the two marathons and fundraising dinner, Mantra contributed more than Sh60 million in cash for the initial construction of the maternity ward at the District Hospital.

The hospital's officials say Mantra's donation of the Hematology analyser will improve the efficiency of blood test at the district hospital.

"This instrument is very important for the hospital as it can analyse more parameters to characterize disease detection and monitor blood cells in patients, with speed, accuracy and precision."

The donation of the hematology analyzer goes hand in hand with the donation of a borehole to the district hospital.

The borehole that cost 19.5 million will curb the water scarcity challenge at the Namtumbo District hospital and hence improve sanitation.

"The donations are part of Mantra's) commitment to communities around our project in the health and sanitation sector and compliments the government's determination to improve the health of all Tanzanians by increasing health care that meets the needs of all people including those in Namtumbo," said Mantra's represenatative.