Tanzania: Mozambique President Nyusi Lays Foundation Stone for Chato Hospital

11 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam — Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi has today, January 11, 2020 laid a foundation stone for the construction of the Chato Zonal Referral Hospital.

The ceremony was also graced by Tanzania's President John Magufuli and other government dignitaries, health officials and the general public.

Upon its completion the hospital will be able to attend to 14 million patients annually, according to the Health minister, Dr Dorothy Gwajima.

Out of the Sh16 billion required for the construction of the hospital's first phase, some Sh14 billion has already been disbursed by the government.

Dr Gwajima said the hospital, whose construction kicked off on September 18, 2017, will provide services to the people from Kagera, Kigoma, Tabora, Rukwa and Geita Regions, as well as Mwanza and Shinyanga's districts.

During the first phase which involved the construction of buildings for patients' services, she said, the construction has been completed by 90 percent with the handing over slated for March 2021.

