South Africa: Ayo Share Price Surge - Some Things Are Just Too Good to Be True

12 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

The JSE was a difficult place to be for investors in 2020, with the All Share Index returning less than 1% over the year. That is, unless you were invested in resources or a handful of small-cap shares that managed to outperform. Of these, one that stands out is AYO Technology Solutions, whose shareholders must be smiling.

First published by Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Technology company AYO, owned 29% by the PIC, 49% by African Equity Empowerment Investments and 20% by individual investors, has delivered stellar returns for its shareholders in the past year. Its share price appreciated by more than 300% - from 148c in January 2020 to 600c in January 2021 - making it the second-best performer of the year, after AH-Vest, makers of tomato sauce.

Incredibly, on Monday, 11 January, the share leapt once again, this time from R6 to R30 after an on-market acquisition of a paltry 400 shares.

In a year that also saw a dividend drought, AYO shareholders had another reason to smile - dividends leapt by 100% from 51c in 2019 to 100c in 2020.

This sudden reversal in fortune must be of interest to the PIC, given that it acquired its...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.