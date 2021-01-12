South Africa: Sport, Arts and Culture Pays Tribute to Mluleki George

8 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department has learned with sadness and shock of the passing of Mr Mluleki George. George a former International Rugby Board (IRB) and South African Rugby Union (SARU) board member is deceased at the age of 72.

Mluleki George will be remembered, more especially by the Department for his sterling contributions and fight against the Apartheid sports, especially rugby. He was regarded as a unifying figure in sport. George was deputy defense minister from 2004 to 2008, He was elected to represent the ANC in Parliament after the first democratic elections.

Further to a lengthy list of political positions held, from a sporting perspective, George was president of Border Rugby Union until his arrest in 1976 and his subsequent sentencing of five years on Robben Island in 1978.

After his release, George was once again elected president of Border Rugby Union from 1986 to 1991.The South African Football Association (SAFA) was founded in 1991 and for the first year George was selected as its chairperson.

Mluleki George was a founder member of National Sports Council in 1988 and a founder and executive member of the National Olympic Committee of South Africa in 1989. He was also president of the National Sports Council and United Border Rugby Union from 1991 to 2001 and served as a vice-president of the South African Rugby Football Union (SARFU) from 1993 until 1998.

His most protruding international rugby role, was as a member of the International Rugby Board (IRB) from 1994 to 1997. He was also appointed as a board member of South African Rugby Union in 2003.

His departure is an enormous loss to the country. Records prove that, He gave everything to see the people and the country free. The country has indeed lost another patriot who truly gave much and loved his country.

The Department couriers its earnest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues of Mluleki George and the sector at large.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.