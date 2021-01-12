South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 15,046 More Cases of Covid-19

11 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As announced by His Excellency President MC Ramaphosa, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 246 643 with 15 046 new cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, we report a further 416 deaths: Eastern Cape 163 , Free State 30, Kwa-Zulu Natal 38, Mpumalanga 4, North West 4, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 176. This brings the total deaths to 33 579.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our recoveries now stand at 973 265, representing a recovery rate of 78,1%.

